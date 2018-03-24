More from Star Tribune
'Vote them out!': Hundreds of thousands demand gun control
In a historic groundswell of youth activism, hundreds of thousands of teenagers and their supporters rallied across the U.S. against gun violence Saturday, vowing to transform fear and grief into a "vote-them-out" movement and tougher laws against guns and ammo.
Nation
7 months after Harvey, flood-control projects' fate unclear
Large-scale projects long considered essential to easing Houston's flooding woes went to the top of the area's to-do list after Hurricane Harvey inundated large swaths of the nation's fourth-largest city.
National
AP Explains: Trump's policy on transgender troops
President Donald Trump has issued an order supporting his push to ban most transgender troops from serving in the U.S. military except under "limited circumstances." But the decision is expected to be the subject of an ongoing legal fight in the months ahead.
National
Students rally for gun reform in cities across the US
Student survivors of the Florida school massacre anchored a massive rally against gun violence Saturday in Washington, D.C., while throngs of other young people took to the streets in sister marches across the U.S. Some students also took part in counter protests in places like Salt Lake City and Helena, Montana.
Nation
Pilot who blamed crash on prosthetic leg gets weeks in jail
An unlicensed pilot who blamed his plane crash on his prosthetic leg has been sentenced to two weeks in jail.
