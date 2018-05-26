More from Star Tribune
With temps in the mid-90s, cooling centers open in metro
Weekend high temps will flirt with records.
Minnesota briefs: Rochester Public Library wins nation's highest honor
The Rochester Public Library was honored at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., last week as one of 10 recipients of the National Medal for Museum…
Small towns win big in Minnesota high school robotics
Greenbush Middle River Superintendent Tom Jerome praised the robotics competition for bringing out the best in students.
Austin takes 'welcoming' to next level with immigrant entrepreneur program
Program has given about 15 immigrants help with startups
Marine Cpl. Carl Knutson: Not just another war statistic
His name is among 144 engraved on a bronze tablet listing Minnesota Marines who died in World War I.
