National
With Virginia's final ratification, ERA fight advances
Virginia officially became the critical 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment on Monday, clearing the way for likely court fights over whether the measure can be added to the U.S. Constitution.
National
At Sundance, Clinton warns of voter suppression in election
Since losing the 2016 election to Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton has released a memoir about that defeat, launched a political action committee and penned another book about "gutsy women" with her daughter, Chelsea. But Clinton's most prominent return to the public eye has come at the Sundance Film Festival, where the former Secretary of State unveiled a candid four-hour documentary series, "Hillary."
National
Stocks tumble as virus fears spark sell-off; Dow falls 453
U.S. stocks fell sharply Monday, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average down by more than 450 points, as investors grappled with fresh worries about the…
Nation
US attorney announces $145M settlement in opioid case
A San Francisco-based health information technology company will pay $145 million to resolve criminal and civil charges that it helped set up an electronic health records system that encouraged physicians to prescribe opioids to patients who might not need them, federal prosecutors in Vermont said Monday.
Movies
DiCaprio, Zellweger and more Oscar hopefuls attend luncheon
Leonardo DiCaprio, Laura Dern and "Parasite" director Bong Joon Ho were among the Academy Award nominees who gathered Monday for the annual luncheon that serves as a meet-and-greet, celebration and training session for each year's class of Oscar nominees.