National
The Latest: South Korea to limit information about patients
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic:___South Korea plans to limit the amount of information it releases about coronavirus patients amid criticism that the details currently…
National
Big city, big worry: New Yorkers fret as bustling city slows
New Yorkers will awake Friday to find the coronavirus has left their famously bustling city with no Broadway, no basketball games, no big gatherings, and a populace unnerved by an ever-worsening crisis.
National
Utah passes new abortion rules as Legislature wraps up
Utah lawmakers passed new regulations on abortion this year, including a measure approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature Thursday that would ban most abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
National
Pelosi says agreement near with White House on virus aid
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that she and the Trump administration are close to agreement on a coronavirus aid package to reassure anxious Americans by providing sick pay, free testing and other resources, hoping to calm teetering financial markets amid the mounting crisis.
Business
Minnesota's job growth in 2019 was slowest since recession
There was a big jump in new jobs in January and unemployment fell that month.