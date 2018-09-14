More from Star Tribune
World-record layer cake teeters but doesn't topple in Winona celebration
The tension was unbearable in Winona Friday morning as a 260-layer cake barely held together long enough to make the Guinness Book of World Records.
National
Former school board president cuts ad for Evers
The former president of the school board that fired a teacher whose case has become embroiled in Wisconsin's governor's race has cut a television ad in support of Democrat Tony Evers.
Local
World record cake teeters but doesn't topple
Wuollet Bakery of Minneapolis created the world's largest layer cake for the 150th anniversary of Watkins Products in Winona.
National
Wisconsin Democrats renew redistricting court battle
Democrats worked Friday to keep their challenge to Wisconsin's Republican-drawn legislative boundaries alive, renewing a federal lawsuit contending the lines are unfair to voters and filing a second action alleging the maps are hurting fundraising and candidate recruitment.
National
Walker implores senators to visit Kimberly-Clark plant
Gov. Scott Walker is imploring state senators to visit a Kimberly-Clark plant that's slated to close if the Legislature doesn't approve a tax incentive package that could cost up to $100 million.
