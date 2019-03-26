More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Record flood concerns gradually giving way in Minnesota
A slow melt has kept floodwaters at bay, and the forecast appears encouraging.
East Metro
Woodbury house fire leaves one dead
The blaze occurred at a residence on Meadow Lane. The cause was under investigation.
Local
National
Minnesota House Democrats fault GOP on rising drug prices
Minnesota House Democrats are making a fresh push to try to make prescription drugs more affordable and accessible.
Variety
Ellison, other AGs support Liberians wanting to stay in US
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is helping lead a coalition of attorneys general in supporting Liberians fighting to stay in the U.S.