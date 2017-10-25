A 92-year-old New Jersey man received an apology letter from the granddaughter of a German man who had taken over his childhood home in 1939. Peter Hirschmann and his family fled Nazi Germany after they were forced out of their home.

A 92-year-old New Jersey man received an apology letter from the granddaughter of a German man who had taken over his childhood home in 1939. Peter Hirschmann and his family fled Nazi Germany after they were forced out of their home.