Wild
Kopitar and Kings hand Red Wings 8th straight loss, 4-1
There are goals struck so well it can be hard to see the puck until it hits the net. And then there are those like the game-winner in the Los Angeles Kings' 4-1 victory Thursday night over the Detroit Red Wings.
Gophers
Evans, Texas Tech surge late, top Stephen F Austin 70-60
Keenan Evans split through defenders, made a layup and then paused briefly to give a quick pose to the camera under the basket.
Twins
Price pitches 4 scoreless innings in spring training debut
David Price made his delayed spring-training debut for Boston, allowing one hit over four scoreless innings in a 7-5 win over Toronto on Thursday.
Twins
Gibson impressive, drops spring ERA to 1.80 as Twins beat Rays
Kyle Gibson on Thursday never allowed more than one hit in an inning, and for the third time in four spring starts, he didn't walk a batter.
Wild
Fiala, Turris rally Predators to 3-2 win over Coyotes
The Nashville Predators keep rolling toward the best regular season in franchise history.
