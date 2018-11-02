More from Star Tribune
Vikings
AP panel rates LA Rams' offensive line as best in NFL
Andrew Whitworth and Rodger Saffold have helped make the Los Angeles Rams an overwhelming pick as the team with the NFL's best offensive line in…
Gophers
Edwards, Connelly look to steady Wisconsin D against Rutgers
The rocks in the middle of the Wisconsin defense have had to deal with ripples around them on the field.
MN United
After blah start, Seattle once again a playoff favorite, MLS envy
Acquiring striker Raúl Ruidíaz mid-season sparked a turnaround.
Vikings
FANTASY PLAYS: Burning questions for Week 9 in football
A look at some key fantasy football questions going into Week 9:WHICH UNDER THE RADAR PLAYERS HAVE THE BEST CHANCE FOR A BIG GAME THIS…
Gophers
Gophers goalie situation is a good problem to have
Head coach Bob Motzko says Mat Robson and Eric Schierhorn both have been outstanding.
