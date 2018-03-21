More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Wolves dominate Clippers to secure first non-losing season since 2005
By ending a two-game losing streak to San Antonio and Houston, the Wolves put three games between them and the Clippers.
Gophers
Lucia steps down 'on my terms' as Gophers men's hockey coach
Don Lucia won two national titles at Minnesota, but his teams have failed to make the NCAA tournament in half of the Gophers seasons of the past decade. "It's someone else's turn now," the coach said Tuesday.
Wolves
Griffin narrowly misses triple-double, Pistons rout Suns
Blake Griffin always seemed to hurt the Suns when he was with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Gophers
Who replaces Lucia? Here are some possibilities
Perhaps the most high-profile job in college hockey, the Gophers opening will be attractive for many. And there are many possibilities. Here are some.
Wolves
Rockets win 115-111 to snap Blazers' 13-game winning streak
James Harden scored 42 points and the Houston Rockets snapped the Portland Trail Blazers' 13-game winning streak with a 115-111 victory on Tuesday night.
