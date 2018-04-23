More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Timberwolves endure near-record quarter, fall behind Rockets 3-1 in playoff series
Houston scored 50 points in the third quarter, one shy of the NBA playoff record.
Wild
Andersen helps Maple Leafs beat Bruins 3-1 to force Game 7
Frederik Andersen stopped 32 shots to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 3-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Monday night, forcing a decisive Game 7 in the first-round series.
Vikings
Ragnow's NFL draft journey, from Chanhassen to the pros
The Victoria lineman is about to reach his NFL dream without his dad, who died of a heart attack in 2016.
Wolves
Rockets match 1st-half total with 50-point 3rd vs. Wolves
The Houston Rockets have scored 50 points in the third quarter at Minnesota to take control of Game 4 of their first-round series with the Timberwolves, the same total they produced for the entire first half.
Vikings
Offensive linemen the Vikings could consider selecting in the 2018 NFL draft
Here's four that might look good in Purple:
