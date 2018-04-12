More from Star Tribune
MN United
Japan coach Nishino says timing of promotion a challenge
Japan coach Akira Nishino is facing a difficult challenge by taking over from Vahid Halilhodzic with only two months to go before the World Cup.
MN United
Germany tops FIFA rankings despite loss to No. 2 Brazil
Germany stayed at the top of the FIFA rankings despite losing to No. 2 Brazil in a friendly last month.
Twins
Davis, A's get 21 hits in 16-6 win over Dodgers
After scoring just one run over their last two games, the Oakland Athletics busted out against one of baseball's best pitching staffs.
Wolves
Welcome back: Wolves outlast Denver in OT to clinch first playoffs spot since 2004
The Wolves on Wednesday outlasted the Nuggets in a grueling winner-makes-playoffs battle to earn a first postseason berth since Kevin Garnett dominated the 2004 season.
