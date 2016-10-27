More from Star Tribune
Morocco struggles to stay in 2026 cup contest vs Americans
FIFA is struggling to move on from the most tainted chapter in its history, even as it attempts to award another World Cup.With less than…
Craig: Satisfaction guaranteed? Cousins' contract might not become NFL trend
Kirk Cousins' contract is unprecedented, but such secure deals might not be the wave of the future.
Huge Cousins contract is cost of doing business in high-stakes NFL
For the third time in a decade, the Vikings followed up a division championship by sinking valuable resources into a veteran QB.
Access Vikings: Dissecting the signing of Cousins
After a crushing loss in the NFC title game in Philadelphia, the Vikings sent another prominent message they're aiming for the Super Bowl next season.
