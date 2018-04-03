More from Star Tribune
MN United
Bayern Munich beats Sevilla 2-1 in Champions League
With the help of two deflected shots, Bayern Munich came from behind to beat Sevilla 2-1 Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.
Twins
Junis impressive as Royals beat Tigers 1-0 for 1st win
With another postponement looming as a possibility, Jakob Junis and the Kansas City Royals breezed to their first victory of the season.
MN United
Ronaldo scores stunner as Madrid beats Juventus 3-0 in CL
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning overhead kick for his second goal of the night to help Real Madrid beat 10-man Juventus 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday.
Twins
Twins adjusting to baseball's new pace-of-play rules
Limit on mound visits has major league teams plotting new strategies as they get used to regulations.
Golf
The Latest: Lefty expects 'most exciting Masters in years'
The Latest on the Masters (all times local):
