More From Sports
Wild
Wild-Nashville gameday preview
The Wild begins its final stretch by playing the NHL's best team.
Motorsports
Hamilton takes record 7th pole at Australian Grand Prix
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton set a blistering time to take pole position at the Australian Grand Prix on Saturday for a record seventh time, outpacing his nearest rival by 0.664 seconds.
Twins
BASEBALL 2018: Beastly teams, Ohtani and make way for MVs
Just the thought of Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge in the same lineup sent fans into a frenzy. Come opening day, all of baseball will…
Gophers
Pac-12 has solid day with Oregon State and UCLA advancing
It was a stellar day for the Pac-12 with Oregon State and UCLA both pulling off upsets to advance to the Elite Eight.
Twins
Bumgarner breaks hand when hit by line drive, needs surgery
For the second consecutive season, the San Francisco Giants will be without injured ace Madison Bumgarner for a while.
