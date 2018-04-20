More from Star Tribune
Touchdown Bucks! Packers' Rodgers buys into NBA team
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has joined the ownership group of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks as a limited partner.
Twins
Inclement weather, postponed games mess with Twins' routines
ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. – The Twins have played 14 games. Some teams have played 20.It's time to play catch-up.After a run of postponements at…
Vikings
Vikings
Wild
Couturier scores late, Flyers edge Penguins to force Game 6
Sean Couturier's long shot from the point got past Matt Murray with 1:17 left and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 on Friday night to force sixth game in the first-round series.
