Fed Cup: Japan wins decisive doubles to beat Britain 3-2
Miyu Kato and Makoto Ninomiya beat Johanna Konta and Heather Watson 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in doubles on Sunday to give Japan a 3-2 win over Britain in their Fed Cup World Group playoff.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Farquhar status, Yanks add top prospect Torres
A look at what's happening around the majors today:___FARQUHAR STATUSThe Chicago White Sox will continue to monitor pitcher Danny Farquhar, who was hospitalized in stable…
Wild
High-scoring Lightning showing they play defense, too
The highest-scoring team in the NHL is playing a stingy brand of defense in the playoffs.
Twins
Pujols homers for hit No. 2,992 in Angels' 4-3 win vs Giants
It took a milestone hit by Albert Pujols to give the Los Angeles Angels their first lead of the week.
Wolves
Dominant Davis wills Pelicans into 2nd round of playoffs
Now that five-time All-Star Anthony Davis has his first taste of a playoff triumph, he sounds eager to see what's next.
