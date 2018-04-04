More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Out of flowers? Flour? Businesses contend with supply crises
When heavy rain pelted Central America, Shane Pliska couldn't get shipments of taupe-colored roses he needed for clients' weddings.
National
Houston approves new post-Harvey flood construction rule
Houston has approved a new regulation dictating how high new homes and other structures must be elevated to avoid floodwaters.
Variety
The Latest: Thousands join march to honor MLK in Tennessee
The Latest on commemorations of the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. (all times local):
Nation
The Latest: Heavy spring snow blamed in 4 deaths in Michigan
The Latest on a spring snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow in parts of Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula (all times local):
TV & Media
Facebook revamps privacy policy in heels of scandal
Facebook's new privacy policy aims to explain the data it gathers on users more clearly — but doesn't actually change what it collects and shares.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.