Vikings
Neighbors irked by bright lights at Vikings' new practice facility
They say the "light pollution" from the Eagan fieldhouse changes the character of their quiet neighborhood.
Golf
The Latest: Shaky start for Spieth in 2nd round at Masters
The Latest on Friday's second round of the Masters (all times local):
Twins
'Last 3 games, not so good': Nats already ready for day off
They've dropped three games in a row by a combined score of 28-9 and their aces, Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg, took the losses in the last two.
Gophers
Alabama freshman guard Collin Sexton declares for NBA draft
Collin Sexton, Alabama's dynamic freshman point guard, is heading to the NBA.
Motorsports
Teams optimistic as F1 unveils future blueprint for series
Claire Williams from Williams felt like cracking open some champagne, while other Formula One teams also reacted positively to series owner Liberty Media's plans for their future.
