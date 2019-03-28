More from Star Tribune
Ex-NSA contractor pleads guilty in theft of secret documents
A former National Security Agency contractor accused in a theft of classified documents from the agency's headquarters pleaded guilty Thursday to willful retention of national defense information.
National
Baltimore mayor says $500K book deal was 'mistake'
Baltimore's mayor says a lucrative arrangement to sell her self-published children's books to a health care system was a "regrettable mistake."
Variety
Protests prompt Beloit College to cancel Erik Prince lecture
A liberal arts college in southern Wisconsin canceled a lecture by former Blackwater head Erik Prince after protesters disrupted the planned talk.
Variety
The Latest: Grand Canyon tourist found dead in wooded area
The Latest on deaths at the Grand Canyon (all times local):
National
Judge: NY gravity knife law too vague to outlaw chef's knife
With the flick of a pen, a New York judge has ruled that a sous chef can carry his folding knife because a state law judging gravity knives by a wrist-flick test was too vague.