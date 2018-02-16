Ice climbers are finding their way more and more to 150-foot wall of ice clinging to a limestone bluff overlooking downtown Winona. The ice park is largely the vision of Eric Barnard, a resident (who has worked with the city and others to make the park a destination spot.

Ice climbers are finding their way more and more to 150-foot wall of ice clinging to a limestone bluff overlooking downtown Winona. The ice park is largely the vision of Eric Barnard, a resident (who has worked with the city and others to make the park a destination spot.