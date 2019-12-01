More from Star Tribune
Gophers
For Gophers and fans, it's grief and then a bowl game
Gophers players and fans have a month to rinse the sour taste out of their mouths from Saturday's loss to Wisconsin. But there's still a payoff ahead for the 10-2 season.
Loons
Playing catch up: Premier League round to air live in UK
Before Clive Tyldesley clambers up to the Old Trafford gantry and picks up his microphone to be part of a landmark week in Premier League broadcasting, he reminisces about being silenced in stadiums.
Gophers
LSU fans invited to grab a grassy gift ahead of championship
Louisiana State University fans will have a chance to take home an unusual souvenir as the football team heads to the SEC championship -- free slabs of Tiger Stadium sod.
Twins
Baldelli's challenges: Get free agents, replacements for departed coaches
Twins Insider: The Twins are unlikely to go after über aces Gerrit Cole or Stephen Strasburg in free agency, but they have interest in the next tier of pitchers.