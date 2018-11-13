More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Thornton's 400th goal lifts Sharks past Predators 5-4
On a night when he reached an impressive personal milestone, Joe Thornton wasn't taking stock of his career accomplishments.
Gophers
Once Texas' breakout QB, Heard quietly ending career as WR
Once upon a time, Jerrod Heard had the "juice."
Gophers
RB Dexter Williams finds footing with No. 3 Irish
Senior Dexter Williams has been through countless ups and downs during his four years at Notre Dame.
Wild
Predators may have NHL's best goalie combo on, off ice
Pekka Rinne is off to an even better start than last season when he finally won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's best goalie, and backup Juuse Saros ranks among the league's top 10 for victories.
Wild
Draisaitl has goal and 2 assists as Oilers top Canadiens 6-2
Tinkering with their top line paid dividends for the Edmonton Oilers.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.