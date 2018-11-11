More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Harden leads Rockets to 1st home win, 115-103 over Pacers
James Harden scored a season-high 40 points and Chris Paul added 26 to help the Houston Rockets to their first home win of the season, 115-103, over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night.
Wolves
Blazers win fourth straight with 100-94 victory over Boston
Damian Lillard had 19 points and 12 assists and the Portland Trail Blazers won their fourth straight game, beating the Boston Celtics 100-94 on Sunday night.
Sports
Minnesota Scene: Bemidji State falls to NCAA champs in NCA women's soccer
Defending NCAA Division II women's soccer champion Central Missouri State scored a goal in each half of a 2-0 victory over host Bemidji State in…
Wolves
Ross, Vucevic lift Magic over Knicks 115-89
Nikola Vucevic and the Orlando Magic got an unwelcome surprise when the lights in their New York hotel rooms all turned on at 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
