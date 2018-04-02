More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Rockies hit 3 home runs to beat winless Padres 7-4
Ian Desmond, Charlie Blackmon and DJ LeMahieu homered to power the Colorado Rockies past the winless San Diego Padres 7-4 on Monday night.
Twins
Encarnacion's inside-park HR highlights Indians' 6-0 win
Edwin Encarnacion hit the second inside-the-park home run of his career and Tyler Naquin and Yonder Alonso cleared the fences for the Cleveland Indians, who beat Los Angeles 6-0 Monday night to spoil the Angels' home opener and snap their three-game losing streak.
Gophers
INSTANT ANALYSIS: DiVincenzo, D lead Nova to Michigan rout
Villanova looked nervous early, a step slow. All those 3-pointers the Wildcats typically make, clanging.
Twins
Lowrie's two-run double in 7th lifts A's past Rangers 3-1
Jed Lowrie hit a two-out, two-run double in the seventh inning and the Oakland Athletics beat Texas 3-1 on Monday night, spoiling the Rangers debut of Bartolo Colon.
Wolves
Seven teams, one week figure in Wolves' quest for playoff spot
Winning last four will go far, but playoff tiebreakers, other factors can seal fates.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.