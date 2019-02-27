More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Jokic scores 36 points, Denver beats Thunder 121-112
Nikola Jokic is making his presence felt down the stretch, and that's the way the Denver Nuggets want it.
Gophers
Wide-open race for women's basketball player of year
With a few weeks left in the regular season, the college women's basketball player of the year race is wide open.
Wild
Pacioretty scores twice, Golden Knights top Stars 4-1
After clashing for years in the Atlantic Division, new Vegas teammates Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone suddenly found themselves on the same side Tuesday night.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Gophers
Star Tribune's new Puck Drop beat launches Wednesday
The best way to follow this new coverage is to sign up for the free Puck Drop e-mail report. Issue No. 1 will be released Wednesday