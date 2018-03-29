More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
The NBA is about to set another 3-point record
Another year. Another record. The NBA's 3-point craze is not slowing down.
Golf
Only change for Garcia is status as Masters champion
Sergio Garcia is the Masters champion, and he says nothing has changed.That's not entirely true.He returns to Augusta National as a husband, having married Angela…
Twins
LEADING OFF: Scherzer starts for Nats, Stanton swings away
A look at what's happening all around the majors today:___TRY AGAINMax Scherzer begins his bid for a third straight NL Cy Young Award when he…
Wild
Carter's hat trick powers Kings over Coyotes 4-2
Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter had plenty of time to work on his shooting and stick handling as he recovered from surgery to repair a cut tendon in his ankle that sidelined him for 55 games.
Wild
Wild's Staal on scoring surge since just before All-Star break
Ever since the break, Eric Staal has been steadily clutch — a sign of the consistency that's boosted him to his highest goal total since he last scored 40 goals nine years ago.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.