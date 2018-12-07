More from Star Tribune
Marchessault, Tuch lift Golden Knights over Blackhawks 4-3
Two days after beating the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals for their biggest win of the season, the Vegas Golden Knights weren't about to let themselves slip up against slumping Chicago.
Wolves
Jazz shut down Rockets for 118-91 victory
No Rudy Gobert proved to be no problem for the Jazz on defense.
High Schools
Minnetonka upsets No. 1 Andover in girls' hockey
The Skippers were led by Lacey Martin, who scored in the first and third periods. Kylie Melz assisted on both goals.
Vikings
Hartman: Vikings could regret Packers tie, ugly loss to Bills
The Vikings are clinging to a playoff spot, but two games might end up being costly.
Vikings
Catching the best: Thielen leads NFL in receptions, record still far off
With 98 catches, Adam Thielen's pace of 130 would break Cris Carter's Vikings record of 122 set in 1994, but fall short of Marvin Harrison's NFL record of 143 done in 2002.
