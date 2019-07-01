More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
From Kobe Bryant to Ellen and Dancing With the Stars, Arike's quest for WNBA stardom
You've probably seen the shot: an off-balance 3-pointer from the right corner to help Notre Dame beat UConn in the 2018 NCAA semifinals.
MN United
England looks to overcome 'ruthless' U.S. in World Cup semis
England coach Phil Neville says the United States has a ruthless streak.
MN United
Twenty years after big save, Scurry sees progress in social equality
The goalkeeper on the 1999 U.S. women's team that won the World Cup said reform has helped marginalized communities gain the spotlight and a voice. But more needs to be done to equalize pay, the former Anoka High School star said.
Twins
Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dead at 27; found in hotel room
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday at the age of 27, stunning Major League Baseball and leading to the postponement of the team's game against the Texas Rangers.
Twins
MLB batters set HR record for second consecutive month
A month after setting a record for most home runs in a month, big league batters did it again and are on pace to shatter the season mark.