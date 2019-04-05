More from Star Tribune
Local
Road ends in Minneapolis as Final Four weekend kicks off
The teams are here, the stadium is ready and fans are pouring into the Twin Cities. Here's a roundup of the day's Final Four news and events for locals and visitors alike.
Sports
Nice to meet you: This Final Four is all about new blood, not blue bloods
Three upstarts are joining Michigan State in an atypical Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium. It has not diminished the event.
MN United
Race for top 4 set to go to the wire in Premier League
The race for the title isn't the only issue likely to go down to the wire in the Premier League this season.Below Manchester City and…
Wolves
Bucks clinch top seed in the East, NBA with win over 76ers
Giannis Antetokounmpo helped Milwaukee lock up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and the NBA playoffs with another MVP-worthy performance.
Gophers
UConn, Notre Dame set to renew their rivalry at Final Four
There's a different vibe around Geno Auriemma and his UConn Huskies at this year's Final Four. Unlike the previous two years, they don't have the burden of a record winning streak or an unbeaten season.