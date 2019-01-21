More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
QBs Lock, Grier, Jones among NFL prospects at Senior Bowl
NFL scouts, coaches and prospects have gathered in Mobile, Alabama, for the Senior Bowl.
Gophers
Tennessee faces similar test from last No. 1 ranking
The last time Tennessee reached No. 1 in the AP Top 25 it lost to Vanderbilt the next day.Back at No. 1 for the first…
Wolves
On Basketball: Giannis' dunk wins Round 1 against Luka
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic never really squared off in their first head-to-head matchup, with the enormous exception of one game-deciding moment.
Vikings
Titles won by Pats, Rams not tarnished by bad officiating
Yes, the Los Angeles Rams got away with a flagrant foul (or two) by cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman that allowed them to sneak out of New…
Wolves
Thompson hits first 10 from 3, Warriors beat Lakers 130-111
Nothing could stop Klay Thompson, certainly not the Lakers' defense.