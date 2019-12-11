More from Star Tribune
Twins
Balkovec looks forward to breaking barrier as hitting coach
Rachel Balkovec wants to be a hit with the New York Yankees — and the way to do that is to help their minor leaguers get more hits.
Wild
Toffoli, Kings stop losing streak with 3-1 win over Rangers
Kings forward Tyler Toffoli has heard the chatter about his lackluster play in a contract season.
Wild
Wild to host McDavid and the Oilers
Edmonton Oilers (18-11-4, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (14-12-5, sixth in the Central Division)St. Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Connor…
Twins
AP source: Gregorius, Phillies agree to $14M, 1-year deal
Free-agent shortstop Didi Gregorius is reuniting with manager Joe Girardi in Philadelphia, agreeing with the Phillies on a $14 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
Gophers
A look at who is unbeaten or winless in college basketball
The ranks of the unbeaten were thinned out even more Tuesday night.Louisville, Maryland and Butler all lost for the first time, falling to Texas Tech,…