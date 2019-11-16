More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Wild gets a point but falls to Hurricanes 4-3 in overtime
Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal 93 seconds into the extra period.
Wild
Wild's 3-on-3 overtime woes continue with latest performance
The Wild fell to 12-30 in OT play since the start of the 2015-16 season.
Gophers
Photographer hit in Georgia-Auburn game, sent to hospital
A photographer was taken to the hospital after she was hit on the sideline of the Georgia-Auburn game Saturday and carted off the field.
Gophers
No. 5 Georgia holds on, beats No. 13 Auburn 21-14
Jake Fromm passed for three touchdowns and No. 5 Georgia's defense produced two late stops, clinching the Southeastern Conference Eastern Division title with a 21-14 victory over No. 13 Auburn on Saturday.
Wild
Wild's rally falls short in overtime loss to Hurricanes
Coach Bruce Boudreau recaps the 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes Saturday.