More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Orlando puts road win streak on the line against Milwaukee
Orlando Magic (11-11, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (20-3, first in the Eastern Conference)Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Orlando hits the…
Wild
Dube helps Flames beat Kings 4-3 to stay perfect under Ward
Dillon Dube has made a big impact on the Calgary Flames' since being called up from the minors three weeks ago. He's also helped Milan Lucic turn his season around.
Gophers
No. 2 Ohio State rallies for 3rd straight Big Ten title
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields looked frazzled and frustrated in the first half Saturday night. So did the rest of the Buckeyes.
Gophers
Gophers men's hockey ties No. 7 Ohio State
Junior goalie Jack LaFontaine stopped 29 shots for the Gophers, who scored in the second OT to pick up the extra point.
Wild
Radulov has goal and assist, Stars beat Islanders 3-1
Alexander Radulov let his play speak for itself in his return to the lineup after being benched in Dallas' previous game.