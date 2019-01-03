More from Star Tribune
Gophers
'I hate them': Gophers hockey looks for revenge against Penn State
Minnesota's players haven't forgotten the back-to-back Penn State sweeps to cap last season. "I hate them," Gophers center Rem Pitlick said.
Wolves
Timberwolves hope to take advantage of home stretch
As the Wolves return to Target Center for six of the next eight games, injured guard Derrick Rose is No. 2 in fan voting for the All-Star game among Western Conference guards.
Gophers
Howard, Morris lead No. 16 Kentucky women past Vandy 77-55
Rhyne Howard scored 16 points, Maci Morris added 14 and No. 16 Kentucky rolled to a 77-55 win over Vanderbilt in the Southeastern Conference opener on Thursday night.
Gophers
Jackson, Davis lead No. 10 Tennessee women past Auburn
Meme Jackson scored 27 points and Rennia Davis had 23 points and 14 rebounds in No. 10 Tennessee's 78-69 victory over Auburn on Thursday night in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.
Vikings
Who might be the next Vikings offensive coordinator?
COORDINATOR candidatesThe Vikings are in the market for a new offensive coordinator. Here are seven possibilities: The first five have ties to coaches Mike Zimmer…
