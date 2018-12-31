More from Star Tribune
Rafa's plan for 2019 revolves around quality, not quantity
Rafael Nadal wants to make a little go a long way in 2019.
Venus Williams beats Azarenka in 1st round at ASB Classic
Venus Williams rallied from a break down in the third set to beat Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 at the ASB Classic on Tuesday in what she described as one of the toughest first-round matches of her career.
Pelicans hope Payton's presence reinvigorates playoff hopes
Pelicans guard Elfrid Payton has played in only seven games this season, and his team has won six of them.
Murray advances in Brisbane in latest comeback from injury
Andy Murray doesn't know how long his latest comeback can last, so he's planning on making the most of it.
Lemieux scores twice, Jets end year with 4-3 win over Oilers
In one game, Brendan Lemieux doubled his NHL goal total.
