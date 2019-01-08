More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
No. 3 UConn returns home and routs Cincinnati 82-38
Katie Lou Samuelson scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as No. 3 UConn routed Cincinnati 82-38 on Wednesday night to remain unbeaten in league play since the formation of the American Athletic Conference.
Gophers
Michigan State romps as slide continues for Gophers women's basketball
The Gophers lost their third consecutive game, this one an 18-point road defeat to the Spartans.
Vikings
AP source: Jets hire former Dolphins coach Adam Gase
The New York Jets hired former Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase as their head coach Wednesday night, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
Wolves
Hartman: Saunders had little time to prepare for new job as Wolves coach
Shortly after leaving Target Center after the Timberwolves' 108-86 victory over the Lakers on Sunday, Ryan Saunders was asked to come back to the arena. He ran practice Monday and won his first game as coach Tuesday.
Vikings
Cowboys' playoff trip to Rams is LA reunion for Tavon Austin
Tavon Austin's fresh start with the Dallas Cowboys wasn't much different than the stale final season the versatile receiver endured with the Los Angeles Rams.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.