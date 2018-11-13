More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan hold steady in CFP
The College Football Playoff rankings held steady at the top, with Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan an unchanged first four from last week.The third…
Twins
Scoggins on Mauer: 'The best all-around athlete I've ever witnessed'
The relationship columnist Chip Scoggins built with Joe Mauer dates back to their first conversation, when Mauer asked if he could call back after he'd finished his homework.
Gophers
Report: Gophers part ways with top 2019 football recruit
Jason Bargy is the No. 2-ranked recruit in Illinois in the Class of 2019 and the No. 15-ranked weakside defensive end nationally
Minneapolis
More gates, more turf, more accessible photo ops going in for 2019 season at Target Field
Minnesota Twins covering the cost estimated between $5 million and $6 million
Gophers
Bargy no longer a top Gophers football recruit after domestic battery charge
P.J. Fleck, speaking generally about recruits, said potential future Gophers are held to the same standards as current players.
