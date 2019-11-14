More from Star Tribune
Gophers rally to defeat Milwaukee
Minnesota trailed by two points at halftime.
High Schools
On now: Minneapolis North vs. Paynesville in 2A football semis
Thursday begins three days of state football semifinals. Undefeated Minneapolis North plays Paynesville at 2 p.m. in 2A with defending champs SMB (4A) and Lakeville North (6A) playing afterward.
Gophers
Gophers women shrug off slow start in win over UW-Milwaukee
The Gophers women's basketball team learned a couple things in its 77-61 victory over Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon.
Gophers
University regents approve Fleck's seven-year, $33.25 million contract
The University of Minnesota Board of Regents held a special meeting Thursday morning to approve the Gophers football coach's contract and did so in swift order.
Motorsports
Bottas trusts secret plan to beat Hamilton in 2020 F1
Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas has a plan to beat Formula One champion and Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton next season, but will not share it.