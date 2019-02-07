More from Star Tribune
Twins
Hall of Famer, pioneering manager Frank Robinson dies at 83
In 1975, Robinson fulfilled his quest to become the first African-American manager in the big leagues when he was hired by Cleveland. His number was retired by three teams.
Twins
Realmuto traded from Marlins to Phillies for 3 players
In October, J.T. Realmuto's agent predicted the Miami Marlins' All-Star catcher would be with another team by spring training.
Vikings
Chiefs GM: Planning already happening for Mahomes contract
The Kansas City Chiefs are already planning their future around signing quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a long-term contract, even though the NFL MVP won't be eligible to sign an extension until after next season.
Wolves
Wolves looking to deal Teague, Dieng; trade deadline is today
The Wolves also have other trade chips if they want to cash some in — potentially at the cost of making a serious playoff push.
Twins
No Morton, no Keuchel as Astros head to spring training
The Astros are not short on confidence heading to spring training, not after winning 103 games and with most of their roster intact from last year's run to the AL Championship Series.
