Gophers
Duke's Zion Show has successful NCAA Tournament debut
Everything was set for Zion Williamson's starring turn on the biggest stage in college basketball.
Gophers
Gophers top scorer Pitlick leaves early for deal with NHL's Predators
Pitlick's 21 goals and 24 assists as a junior ranked him as one of the most prolific scorers in college hockey this season.
Gophers
Ohio St. upsets Iowa State 62-59 behind as Wesson scores 21
Ohio State went from barely making the NCAA Tournament to a spot in the second round with a 62-59 upset of sixth-seeded Iowa State in the Midwest Region on Friday night.
Wolves
Antetokounmpo scores 27, Bucks beat Heat 116-87
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks won the game. Dwyane Wade countered with a classy move as the Miami Heat trudged off the court.
Gophers
Pitts, Bell lead Gophers over Northern Iowa in WNIT
Minnesota routed the Panthers 91-75 on Friday night in a first round WNIT game at Williams Arena and will play its second-round game at Cincinnati on Sunday.