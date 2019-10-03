More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Twins
Souhan: Twins off their game in series opener, and pay the price
The Twins on Friday needed more innings from starter Jose Berrios and more resistance from the lineup. Instead, they produced one run after the third inning.
Twins
Week after wedding, rookie Dobnak gets playoff start vs NYY
Last weekend, Randy Dobnak got married in Maryland. This one, he'll pitch a playoff game at Yankee Stadium.
Local
More Homer Hankies should arrive in Twin Cities on Saturday
Demand has exceeded expectations, with more than 200,000 sold so far
Twins
Reusse: Game 2 starter Dobnak showed big-league material well before joining Twins
A consistent release point has enabled rookie righthander Randy Dobnak to command his excellent sinker.