Border collie named Verb wins Westminster agility contest
The Verb is: "win."
Wild
Tavares scores in overtime, Maple Leafs stop Canadiens 4-3
John Tavares scored at 2:17 of overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night in a matchup of teams fighting for second place in the Atlantic division.
Wolves
Bogdanovic leads Pacers past Cavaliers for 5th straight win
The Indiana Pacers are sending a message to the rest of the NBA: Team basketball still wins games.
Sports
Whittaker out of fight against Gastelum at UFC 234
Australia's UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker withdrew from his championship defense against Kelvin Gastelum on Sunday at UFC 234 because of an abdominal injury and subsequent emergency surgery.
Gophers
Lindsay Whalen's adjustments in Big Ten play have turned Gophers around
Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen adjusted after slump in Big Ten play.
