More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Cousins, Cook lead bold Vikings attack as defense struggles in 42-30 win
The Vikings' early-season offensive frustration was further buried under 503 yards gained, four touchdown passes by Kirk Cousins and aggressive play calling that held off the Lions.
Gophers
Gophers climb to No. 17 in AP Poll, highest AP ranking since 2004
The Gophers moved up three spots in the AP poll and four spots in the coaches' poll following a rout over Rutgers.
MN United
Scoggins: Loons made commitment to improve, and it has to continue
Minnesota United's debut appearance in the Major League Soccer playoffs should be viewed as an opportunity lost. A new standard now guides every decision.
Golf
Jason Day beats Tiger in Japan Skins _ and also with quips
Not only did Jason Day win the inaugural "The Challenge: Japan Skins" game on Monday, beating Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama, he also won the needling contest.
MN United
Loons bow out of MLS playoffs with 2-1 loss to L.A. Galaxy
Galaxy scored twice in the second half to send a record crowd at Allianz Field home disappointed.