More From Sports
Wild
Wild beats Arizona for back-to-back road victories, playoff breathing room
Marcus Foligno scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period.
Twins
Twins aren't worried about Trevor Hildenberger's struggles
The sidearmer hasn't looked good his last few outings, but one seems to be concerned.
Vikings
Cousins has had a way of proving doubters wrong
Stubborn or just plain driven, new Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins doesn't like to take no for an answer
Sports
Loons send fans home happy with victory in TCF Bank opener
Despite the loss of star Kevin Molino, the Loons held off the Chicago Fire in front of 23,000.
Wolves
San Antonio puts an end to Wolves' two-game winning streak
Trailing by nine points early, the Spurs ran away with the game late thanks to veteran forward LaMarcus Aldridge's 39-point, 10-rebound performance
