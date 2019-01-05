More from Star Tribune
Wild
Wild notes: Wild not unraveling when playing from behind
KANATA, OntARIO – It's a road map the Wild would like to ditch, one that steers the team off course and into a hole.But…
Wolves
Jokic scores season-high 39, Nuggets beat Hornets 123-110
Nikola Jokic's impressive numbers took a backseat to his coast-to-coast dunk.
Vikings
Cowboys' Allen Hurns sustains severe lower leg injury
Dallas Cowboys receiver Allen Hurns appeared to sustain a severe lower left leg injury in the first quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Seattle.
Sports
No. 1 Simona Halep back in action at Sydney International
No. 1-ranked Simona Halep returns to competitive tennis this week at the Sydney International unsure if her back injury has fully healed.
Wolves
Brown: Butler wasn't disrespectful when questioning role
Philadelphia coach Brett Brown denied a report that Jimmy Butler was disrespectful while questioning his role in the 76ers offense.
