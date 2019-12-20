More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Vikings' Dalvin Cook might miss last two regular-season games
The standout running back might finish the regular season on the sidelines before returning in the playoffs.
Vikings
Not losing their grip: Packers are huge on ball security
Here's a comparison: The Los Angeles Chargers turned over the ball to the Vikings seven times last Sunday. Green Bay has nine turnovers all season.
Vikings
Aaron Rodgers as formidable as ever at age 36
A closer look at Monday's Vikings opponent.
Wild
Wild outlasts Coyotes in scoring showdown
Coach Bruce Boudreau recaps the 8-5 win over the Coyotes on Thursday.
Wild
Wild ties franchise record for goals in a game in 8-5 victory at Arizona
Devan Dubnyk was good enough in his return to net, making 35 saves.