More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Scoggins: Missing pillar photo is apt metaphor for Wolves season
Jimmy Butler is still here for now, which means the Wolves have to pretend publicly that all is right in their world.
Wild
Costly lapses sink Wild against Predators
The power play produced and Alex Stalock's goaltending was solid, but breakdowns and poor decisions sabotaged the Wild's efforts.
mlb
LEADING OFF: Bregman stirs up ALCS, Grandal sits for Dodgers
A look at what's happening around the majors today:NO BOTHERRed Sox manager Alex Cora is brushing off the notion that Boston might be motivated for…
Vikings
Mason Crosby's emotional week ends on high note for Packers
Mason Crosby smiled as he left the field.
Wild
Wild's Dubnyk says he's not worried about facing so many shots
Only two goalies had encountered more shots than Dubnyk's 167 entering Monday's games, and only one had posted more saves than Dubnyk's 156.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.