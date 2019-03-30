More from Star Tribune
Twins
Kelly's hit ends D-backs' 13-inning win over Dodgers, 5-4
Carson Kelly went to the batting cage three or four times as the innings rolled on. He put on his catching gear and took it off a couple of times as well, waiting for double switches that never happened while the game stretched well past midnight.
Twins
Bauer scheduled to start for Cleveland at Minnesota
Cleveland Indians (91-71, first in the AL Central in 2018) vs. Minnesota Twins (78-84, second in the AL Central in 2018)Minneapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDTPITCHING…
Twins
St. Louis to visit Milwaukee Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals (88-74, third in the NL Central in 2018) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (96-67, first in the NL Central in 2018)Milwaukee; Saturday, 7 p.m.…
Gophers
Oregon heads to Elite 8 with 63-53 win over South Dakota St
Oregon has been looking forward to this since falling in the Elite Eight last season.
Gophers
TIPPING OFF: Defense key to victories in women's Sweet 16
Defense was the key to teams advancing Friday night to the Elite Eight of the women's NCAA Tournament.