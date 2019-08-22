More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Packers-Raiders game being played on 80-yard field
The Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers are playing their exhibition game in Canada on a shortened field out of concern for the safety of the field.
Wild
Wild's new GM Guerin: 'There's everything here to win'
For the second time in 15 months, Wild owner Craig Leipold sat in the atrium at Xcel Energy Center and introduced a new general manager.
Vikings
So far, so fast: Vikings use up-tempo style to 'fatigue' opponents
The Vikings are using the preseason to slowly unveil a faster way to play offense, and coach Mike Zimmer says a faster tempo will benefit everybody
Vikings
Vikings' kicking roles remain unsettled
Three special teams positions — punter, kicker, holder — are still undetermined as the Vikings inch closer to the season opener.
Gophers
Hartman: Fleck believes in Gophers, as national media ignores them
Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck said this year is night and day from last year in terms of the experience of his players and the only experts he cares about are the ones inside his locker room.